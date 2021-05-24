Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID-related breaches increase in Sigatoka|Fully vaccinated Fijians can still be infected|Serua/Namosi vaccination on track|Blood shortage an issue, Red Cross request for blood donors|Five new COVID-19 deaths with 398 new infections|Test positivity remains high for the Central Division|Market vendors producing fake vaccination cards|More youth clubs formed during the pandemic|Coral Coast Villages on high alert|Indian High Commissioner to Fiji holds virtual talks with Diaspora|No one fully vaccinated in Fiji has died from COVID-19: Dr Fong|Four patients on ventilators|Cases from June not showing symptoms to end isolation|Unvaccinated Fijians could strain health services|Ministry reviews Central Division containment border|13 new COVID-19 deaths|Police continue COVID Health enforcement|ADF soldiers arrive for Lekutu school rehab|Close to 80% of target population on Kadavu vaccinated|Ten new COVID-19 deaths with 264 new infections|Nine COVID patients in critical condition|COVID stigma hinders treatment and care|Ministry endorses the use of AgRDT|Decreasing cases not reflective of illnesses and deaths|Vaccination is key to ending island wide outbreak|
Full Coverage

Business

Yachting clearance services to go digital

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
August 13, 2021 12:40 pm

The clearance system for Fiji’s yachting industry will be digitalized.

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has signed an agreement with the Australian funded Market Development Facility to support this project.

The online portal, which will be designed by FRCS, builds on its existing Automated Systems of Customs Data infrastructure and aims to bolster the Government’s ‘Blue Lanes’ initiative.

Article continues after advertisement

Once complete, the portal will facilitate the timely yachting clearance and information coordination with relevant agencies, including compliance with all COVID-19 safety protocols.

According to FRCS, the new partnership with MDF, fills a vital role in facilitating industry consultation during the critical development and testing stages for the new portal.

The new integrated system will allow marinas, yachting agents, border and  government agencies to access timely and accurate information in one place.

The portal development was a key recommendation of the 2018 Economic Impact of International Yachting in Fiji Report to help strengthen Fiji’s reputation as a regional yachting destination.

The FRCS says this is even more relevant now given the success of Fiji’s ‘Blue Lanes’.

According to the report the yachting industry contributed approximately 60 million dollars annually to the Fiji economy.

With the closure of international borders due to COVID-19 and suspension of commercial air travel to Fiji, yachting has now become the key means of tourism revenue and employment for the country.

Under the Blue Lanes, over 100 yachts visited Fiji last year.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.