Yachting clearance services to go digital

The clearance system for Fiji’s yachting industry will be digitalized.

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has signed an agreement with the Australian funded Market Development Facility to support this project.

The online portal, which will be designed by FRCS, builds on its existing Automated Systems of Customs Data infrastructure and aims to bolster the Government’s ‘Blue Lanes’ initiative.

Once complete, the portal will facilitate the timely yachting clearance and information coordination with relevant agencies, including compliance with all COVID-19 safety protocols.

According to FRCS, the new partnership with MDF, fills a vital role in facilitating industry consultation during the critical development and testing stages for the new portal.

The new integrated system will allow marinas, yachting agents, border and government agencies to access timely and accurate information in one place.

The portal development was a key recommendation of the 2018 Economic Impact of International Yachting in Fiji Report to help strengthen Fiji’s reputation as a regional yachting destination.

The FRCS says this is even more relevant now given the success of Fiji’s ‘Blue Lanes’.

According to the report the yachting industry contributed approximately 60 million dollars annually to the Fiji economy.

With the closure of international borders due to COVID-19 and suspension of commercial air travel to Fiji, yachting has now become the key means of tourism revenue and employment for the country.

Under the Blue Lanes, over 100 yachts visited Fiji last year.

