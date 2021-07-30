Paradise Beverages trading suspended

The South Pacific Stock Exchange has placed a suspension in trading of Paradise Beverages Limited shares as of yesterday.

This decision was made in light of a negotiated deal through which Coca-Cola Amatil Fiji has acquired 57,323 ordinary shares in Paradise Beverages.

Coca-Cola now owns 90.14% of PBF shares and is proceeding with compulsory acquisition of the remaining shares to increase ownership to 100%.

The suspension is in accordance with Section 71 of the SPX Listing Rules which states the SPX may halt or suspend trading for the protection of investors or the maintenance of orderly and fair trading.

Licensed stockbroker representatives will not be able to execute any PBF orders on the Electronic Trading Platform and all existing orders have been withdrawn to allow for the compulsory acquisition process.

