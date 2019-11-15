Paradise Beverages scales down operations

The region’s largest alcohol manufacturer Paradise Beverages has scaled back it twenty-four hour operations to less than half, due to the economic slowdown.

General Manager Mike Spencer says under normal circumstances they would make two million cases of beer annually, however that had drastically decreased.

Spencer says due to the economic downturn they had to shut down production for more than a month.

“We have not produced for six weeks so that is quite a long time. Six weeks mean no beer, that means no ready to drink that means no rum, no gin, no whiskey so most of our employees have exhausted their annual leave, they have exhausted their long service and they have been on leave without pay.”

Spencer says sales have been really slow as retailers have reduced orders and consumers are careful about their spending.

“Sales are down to between a quarter and a third of last year so for us, that’s an enormous decrease. You know we have 420 employees, we worked 24 hours a day, three shifts, now we are down to one shift a day so massive impact.”

The company anticipates returning to half its production levels towards the end of the year.

Spencer says despite the challenges they have been able to retain all 420 staff who are working on reduced hours.