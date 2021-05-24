Home

Business

Pandemic leads to surge in e-commerce

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
July 16, 2021 5:41 am
The virtual ACP Trade Ministers meeting [Source: Fijian Government]

The adoption of technology is no longer an option, but an imperative as the COVID crisis continues to affect economies around the world.

Speaking at the virtual ACP Trade Ministers meeting – Trade and Commerce Minister, Faiyaz Koya highlighted that the pandemic serves as an important lesson, that our recovery must be green, resilient, inclusive, and sustainable.

Koya says amid slowing economic activity, COVID-19 has led to a surge in e-commerce and accelerated digital transformation globally.

Article continues after advertisement

He says as lockdowns became the new normal, businesses and consumers increasingly “went digital” – buying and selling goods and services online.

The Minister adds in Fiji’s case, many companies have heeded the call to evolve their business models and overcome the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Koya says this digital transition will have lasting impacts in our lives and ensure business continuity in future despite disruptions.

He recommends that since there is an accelerated shift towards digitalisation and the adoption of new technologies, Aid for Trade should be strategically directed to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to address business-related adjustment needs.

He says this should include upskilling and reskilling of MSME workers and entrepreneurs to enable them to compete and thrive in the post-pandemic economy.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

