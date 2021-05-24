Pandemic is a major wake-up call: Koya

Minister for Trade and Tourism, Faiyaz Koya says the situation posed by the COVID-19 pandemic is a major wake-up call to re-think and re-align our mode of operations and priority areas.

Speaking at the virtual Indo-Pacific Business Summit, Koya says under the economic crunch of the pandemic, the pressure on the expenditure is mounting.

He adds the urgent question that needs to be addressed today, is how to stop that devastation from permanently scarring our development.

Koya says countries around the world are in the midst of the greatest economic crisis.

He says this is a health, social and humanitarian – the likes of which we have never seen and the impact is undeniable.

He adds in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, efforts across the globe have been focused on three fronts.

These include safeguarding human lives and minimizing fatalities; ensuring that the livelihoods are protected and bringing normalcy into day-to-day life and economic activity.

Koya adds Fiji’s recovery is heavily dependent on the vaccination of at least 80% of the targeted population.

The Minister adds the Summit is a perfect example of collaboration between development partners and economies being resilient.

He says when the world is either continuing its battle with COVID-19 or is slowly opening up, such regional integration is most needed.

