Pandemic hits long bean supplier in Lautoka

A long bean supplier in Lautoka says the pandemic has cut his revenue in half.

Speaking to FBC News, Atish Chand says he supplies to two exporting companies that provides for the New Zealand market.

Chand says pre-COVID-19, he was selling long bean at $7 a kilogram to the exporters.

However he says now, it’s around $4 a kg.

According to Chand, this is because the exporters are paying a bit more on the freight flights.

He also says the prices for fertilizers and insecticides have increased as these are vital in growing A grade long bean for export.

The Buabua farmer says he has been supplying long bean for the past 5 years and harvests 3 times a week.

Chand says he supplies 200kg to 300kg of long bean.

He says at the moment, there’s a demand in New Zealand, as they are in their cold season.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fiji supplies approximately half a ton of long bean overseas all year-round.

These markets include, NZ, Canada, US, Australia and Korea.

The Ministry says the Western Division has the most number of farmers that plant long bean and also supply to exporters consistently.