Pandemic hasn't deterred carrier drivers

The slowdown in business from the pandemic has not deterred carrier drivers in Nadi.

Speaking to FBC News, Manoj Kumar says at the end of the day they still need to earn a living for their families.

“Yeah still come to work this is our bread and butter from this we can take the food home if not this can’t take any food home.”

Kumar who has been driving a carrier for 21 years now is also grateful for whatever income they make in a day.

As early as 7am, most carrier operators in Namaka are already parked at their base in the hopes of getting a few jobs in the day.

Another driver Ashwin Prasad says at times he goes back home and tends to his vegetable garden because jobs are scarce.

“Some days we just earn $5, what are you going to do to fill the fuel, what family is going to eat very hard time.”

Prasad says whatever little cash they make is better than nothing.