Pandemic has changed travel forever, says AirBnB boss

The way people travel has been changed forever by the pandemic, the boss of lodging platform AirBnb has said.

Brian Chesky told the BBC the lines between business and leisure travel are increasingly blurring thanks to remote working patterns.

And he said people are opting for longer breaks with family and friends as they seek more “human connection”.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think that what we’re seeing today is an entire revolution in how we’re travelling,” Mr Chesky said.

“We used to live in one place – our house – go to another place – the office – and travel to a third place. And now all three of those places are converged,” he added.

“All we have to believe is that employers aren’t going to force all people to come back to the office five days a week to know that everything has changed forever.”