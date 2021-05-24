Pandemic continues to bring challenges: Hill

Tourism Fiji is continuously working with industry stakeholders to ease the challenges fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Executive, Brent Hill says their response team is assisting tourists with queries or supporting where needed.

Hill says they are all rising to the challenges posed by the pandemic.

“In Fiji, we are not immune to that pressure so it is placing pressure on our testing systems and getting people through. So one of the things we would certainly be reminding tourists if they are here in Fiji and for tourists coming to Fiji is to make sure that as part of the protocol you have to do a 48-hour RAT test and you also have to do a pre-departure PCR test particularly if you returning to Australia.”



Brent Hill

He says their careFiji protocols are keeping everyone safe.

Hill also emphasized that any claims of non-compliance are being investigated periodically.

“I feel comfortable that the protocol that we have got in place are working and we continue to monitor those any work with our hotel industry to ensure that they work through as much as possible to keep everybody safe and have a relaxing and enjoyable holiday.”

Tourism Fiji says bookings for this month is looking to be at its peak which is a good sign.

Fiji expects more than 55, 000 visitors this month alone.