Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Health team deployed to Matuku|Positive cases identified in some schools|Vorovoro village prepares for the third wave|Complacency will put health systems under pressure|596 COVID cases with two deaths recorded|Negative results compulsory for Eastern travel|Crew test positive, shipping schedule changes|Safety of tourists remain priority: Minister|More booster doses to arrive soon|Ministry will continue to advance COVID measures|Omicron confirmed in the country|Ministry revises protocols|580 new COVID cases with two deaths recorded|Ministry calls for cooperation|Ministry continues to monitor the outbreak|Booster shot effective against Omicron|RFMF commit to assisting MOH response efforts|MOH confident in its mitigation plans|Ministry to avoid population blanket measures|Vaccination is critical in protecting Fijians from this third wave|High level of vaccination means our freedom remains: PM|MOH monitoring unvaccinated red zones|COVID-19 is our common enemy says PM|Several people on Lakeba Island told to isolate|Maritime shipping measures to be strengthened|
Full Coverage

Business

Pandemic continues to bring challenges: Hill

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
January 9, 2022 7:35 am

Tourism Fiji is continuously working with industry stakeholders to ease the challenges fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Executive, Brent Hill says their response team is assisting tourists with queries or supporting where needed.

Hill says they are all rising to the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

“In Fiji, we are not immune to that pressure so it is placing pressure on our testing systems and getting people through. So one of the things we would certainly be reminding tourists if they are here in Fiji and for tourists coming to Fiji is to make sure that as part of the protocol you have to do a 48-hour RAT test and you also have to do a pre-departure PCR test particularly if you returning to Australia.”


Brent Hill

He says their careFiji protocols are keeping everyone safe.

Hill also emphasized that any claims of non-compliance are being investigated periodically.

“I feel comfortable that the protocol that we have got in place are working and we continue to monitor those any work with our hotel industry to ensure that they work through as much as possible to keep everybody safe and have a relaxing and enjoyable holiday.”

Tourism Fiji says bookings for this month is looking to be at its peak which is a good sign.

Fiji expects more than 55, 000 visitors this month alone.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.