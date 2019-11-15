Palau stops China charter flights

Palau will from today bar chartered flights from China and temporarily suspend direct charter flights from Hong Kong and Macau until further notice.

President Tommy Remengesau is set to issue an executive order to that effect after a recommendation by the National Emergency Committee.

Mr Remengesau said Palau would take action on all precautionary and preventive measures as recommended by the NEC and the Ministry of Health.

He said the country’s isolation could be an advantage in minimising the risks of the virus’ entry and Palau would put this to use.

In 2019, Palau received more than 30,000 Chinese tourists.