PAFCO operations continue as normal

While some businesses are still struggling to find a path forward due to the effects of the pandemic, Levuka Pacific Fishing Company Limited says its operations continue as normal.

PAFCO Chair, Iqbal Janiff says they have been able to retain all staff.

“When we operate two-shifts we require more people but the people are readily available in Levuka. And most of them have worked for PAFCO in the past so they are used to the work so from that point of view we are quite fortunate “

Janiff says neither the local nor the export markets have been affected.

“There has been an increase in the last four to six weeks because we have been able to receive more fish, we can process that fish and return it to our customer in the US the Bumble Bee Seafoods .”



PAFCO employs over six hundred staff for a single shift and the number increases to one thousand for two shifts.

The Company is the only large scale employer in the old capital.