PAFCO notes an increase in local fish suppliers

The Pacific Fishing Company in Levuka

The Pacific Fishing Company in Levuka has seen a significant increase in local fishing vessels supplying tuna for processing compared to previous years.

While making their submissions to the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs on PAFCO’s 2018 Annual Report, Chief Executive, Sayid Raiyum says previously they had to source tuna mostly from foreign vessels as there were little or no supplies from traditional suppliers.

Raiyum says they have seen a massive improvement in the tuna industry.

“Between the four and a half years that have passed, we have definitely sourced out where necessary, even our traditional suppliers have improved. We have seen over these years a slight improvement in terms of the number of vessels which are Fiji flagged and they are providing it as I mentioned earlier to these local suppliers.”

Raiyum says they have ensured the factory is on the right path to positive growth since 2019.

PAFCO mainly processes Albacore and Skip Jack tuna for local and overseas markets as well.

It currently has 10 products for the local market with Levuka Special being the latest inclusion.