PAFCO commended for its services
November 1, 2020 6:48 am
President Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote at the Pacific Fishing Company in Levuka [Source: Fijian Government]
The Pacific Fishing Company Pte Limited in Levuka has been commended for its services.
President Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote toured the company earlier this week and highlighted that PAFCO has created jobs and assisted Fijians with their livelihoods during COVID-19.
Konrote was briefed on the company’s current operations and future plans.
The Head of State also toured the factory to see first-hand the operations and processes of the company.
