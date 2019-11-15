PAFCO commended for its services

The Pacific Fishing Company Pte Limited in Levuka has been commended for its services.

President Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote toured the company earlier this week and highlighted that PAFCO has created jobs and assisted Fijians with their livelihoods during COVID-19.

Konrote was briefed on the company’s current operations and future plans.

The Head of State also toured the factory to see first-hand the operations and processes of the company.