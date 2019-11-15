Home

PAFCO commended for its services

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
November 1, 2020 6:48 am
President Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote at the Pacific Fishing Company in Levuka [Source: Fijian Government]

The Pacific Fishing Company Pte Limited in Levuka has been commended for its services.

President Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote toured the company earlier this week and highlighted that PAFCO has created jobs and assisted Fijians with their livelihoods during COVID-19.

Konrote was briefed on the company’s current operations and future plans.



The Head of State also toured the factory to see first-hand the operations and processes of the company.

