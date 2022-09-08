Padmini masters the art of cooking

Padmini is the magical hands behind the famous roti and curry at one of the best Indian cuisine spots in the Capital City.

The 59-year-old has been a cook at the Albert Park Kiosk in Suva for the past 20 years.

Padmini says she has stayed true to her calling as a cook which has seen her master the art of cooking over the years.

“I love this job, I have been here for so long and I feel good about it. I have been working here for 20 years, in this Albert Park restaurant. This is a very nice place; the quality of the food and the quantity – everything is good, and my boss is very good.”

In her line of work, Padmini has crossed paths with prominent people in the country – she has even cooked and served for the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

The Labasa-born is advising aspiring cooks to work hard to achieve their dreams.

Padmini credits her success to her mother and employers for their training over the past 20 years.