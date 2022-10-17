Pacific recycling works on sustainable projects for Fiji

PRF Founder & WRFL Director & CEO, Mr. Amitesh Deo and IUCN Oceania Regional Director, Mr. Mason Smith [Photo: Supplied[]

Pacific Recycling Foundation and Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited say they are now engaging in studies and research work with their partners to find solutions and ideas on sustainable recycling and upcycling projects for Fiji and the region, and the collection of recyclables from remote and maritime areas.

In a statement, PRF Founder and WRFL Director and CEO Amitesh Deo said they are currently working with the International Union for Conservation of Nature, Centre for Appropriate Technology & Development, a major beverage company and consultants to research into glass crushing and using end products, and also upcycling plastics into building blocks and other products.

“We are working closely with a beverage company to look for solutions for the glass bottles that end up at landfills, as the bottles can be crushed and used as sand and possibly other products. We are also working with CATD Nadave to explore plastic and possibly glass upcycling options,” said Deo.

“In partnership with the IUCN, we are carrying out a feasibility study on the ‘Hub and Spoke’ approach. The idea is to develop a system through which recyclables will be transported from remote and maritime areas to a central point, and then sent to upcycling facilities,” stated Deo.

Deo said the success of these projects is vital, as in the long run, recycled products or materials can be used for housing and other kinds of projects, and the impact can be substantial for Fijians, our economy and the region as a whole.

He said they are also exploring options of involving Collection Pillars of Recycling, formally known as informal waste pickers and mostly women in the implementation of upcycling projects.