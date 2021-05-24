Pacific Energy donates reusable masks

Pacific Energy today donated 400 reusable face masks to the Fiji Police Force to assist in the fight against COVID 19.

Chief Marketing Officer, Rajnesh Prasad thanked the front-line officers for working tirelessly to help ensure the public remain protected from this pandemic.

Prasad says Pacific Energy will continue to support the fight against this pandemic in whatever way they can.

Article continues after advertisement

Divisional Crime Officer, SP Isoa Natui says the masks will assist his team on the ground.

SP Natui says the rising number of new infections has made it difficult for most of them to be optimistic, however, with the gesture and support from companies like Pacific Energy will help them overcome the pandemic together.