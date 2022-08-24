Pacific E-Commerce to boost digital trade

The minister also reiterated that the Pacific Regional E-commerce strategy and roadmap charts the way forward to boost digital trade.

The shift toward E-Commerce underlines the need for businesses to continually innovate to stay competitive.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Commerce, Trade, Tourism, and Transport Faiyaz Koya during the launch of the Pacific E-Commerce portal at the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat in Suva today.

“For some services, e-commerce can all but eliminate the tyranny of distance facing our Pacific Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). For example, today a good consultant from a remote Pacific Island Country can easily connect to global teleworking platforms such as, “Upwork”, and compete on par with graphic consultants who reside in megacities such as Sydney or New York.”

Koya says that the regional work on E-commerce started in 2017, with diagnostic studies conducted in 11 Forum-member countries.

He adds that these studies eventually culminated in the Pacific Regional E-commerce strategy and roadmap development and were endorsed by Forum Trade Ministers in August 2021.

When implemented, Koya says these regional actions will help achieve the level of ambition set out by the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.