Pacific Cement reduces workforce in Lautoka by 50 percent

The Pacific Cement Limited is currently putting together strategies to counter the challenges faced by the business amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

General Manager Sowani Tuidrola says they have reduced their workforce in Lautoka by 50 percent as its Western warehouse and crusher have been closed down.

Tuidrola adds they are beginning to take similar steps in the Central Division.

“Here in Suva we have taken out, all short term contract workers or casual workers, we had a handful of them. So that has been taken out from a week and a half ago”.

The company reveals last month’s sales were down by 27 percent.

The company have also noted a decrease in demand from the market prompting them to lose almost 3, 000 tons of these cement packs among other reasons.

