Pacific Blue Foundation preserves marine ecosystem

Restoring and enhancing the structural diversity of coral reef communities is a priority for the Beqa Lagoon initiative.

The Pacific Blue Foundation is working on preserving one of the largest lagoon in Fiji which measures over 440 square kilometres.

Project Manager, Sefano Katz says there is a real threat that coral reef communities will degrade, and coastal stability will continue to decline from climate change-induced effects such as increased sea temperatures.

“Looking into developing and applying nature-based solution to threats as well as preserving some of the intact endangered environmental habitats that are there”

The Organization says their work is also centred around the protection of coastal areas and communities with a specific focus on the sustainability of marine ecosystems.

The Foundation adds they plan to continue educating coastal communities on the need to protect marine ecosystems as it is their main source of food and income as well.