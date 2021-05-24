Home

P Meghji to open first-ever drive-through liquor shop

Kreetika Kumar
January 27, 2022 10:52 am
The P Meghji Group of Companies is looking at opening new shops and providing employment to Fijians this year.

Director, Romit Meghji, says they will continue to venture into the shopping and liquor industries due to the demand for their products.

Meghji says part of their investment is Fiji’s first-ever drive-through and walk-in liquor shop, which they will open in Laucala Beach Estate in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

“What they can expect is convenience, paying the same price that they would pay in any other shop. It’s more than a convenience shop. They are driving, and instead of finding a parking spot to go to the liquor shop, they just come, drive through, pay, take their goods, and go.”

Meghji says their current expansion plan is in the millions of dollars as they intend to deliver prompt and speedy service to all their patrons.

“Our latest investment this year is in terms of opening a few more shops under the P. Meghji banner. One is in Savusavu, one in Nasese, where we are relocating to a bigger location.”

P Meghji Group specializes in wholesale, food service items and supplies spirits and wines to hotels, resorts and supermarkets.

Their first supermarket opened in Denarau in 2017.

 

 

