P Meghji takes over Joe’s Farm Supermarket

The P Meghji Group of Companies is taking over the Joe’s Farm Supermarket in Namadi Heights in Suva.

Director, Romit Meghji says around one million dollars has been invested as they are rebranding the supermarket as Fresh Choice.

Meghji adds this will be their first supermarket in a residential area and will retain all the current staff.

Article continues after advertisement

“The idea for us was always to go in a residential location. Our supermarket is not on a mass scale but on a small scale providing a lot of items people are looking for. We thought servicing the residential people will be a good point of difference in doing the supermarket business.

The Director says they will be employing some additional staff as they are uplifting the standard of the supermarket.

The Group intends to open the supermarket by April.