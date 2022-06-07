P. Meghji invests in new outlet

While a number of businesses are treading cautiously on future plans, leading distribution company P. Meghji says it will continue investing.

The company opened its new outlet in Ratu Sukuna Road in Suva today, moving a block away from the previous location.

Executive Director, Romit Meghji says a lot of money was spent on giving the shop a new look.

“We spent about close to half a million dollars on this shop, renovating and giving an uplift to the outlet. It was an existing building but we did a full renovation and a full fit out”

This is P Meghji’s second outlet in Suva with plans to open more later in the year.

The new outlet specializes in Wines, Liquor and Specialty Food.