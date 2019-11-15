Owner reopens restaurant business

A Lautoka businessman who was forced to close his restaurant due to the effects of COVID-19 has reopened.

South Seas spot is a popular place in Lautoka and when the restaurant had closed a few months back, customers were left wondering.

However, the determination by owner Hafiz Rahiman was the key to overcoming the issues brought due to the pandemic.

“With the support of the management committee, the trustees of the club they supported me alot and they waived my rent for 3 months and that was a big help and that was the reason I was able to get back. We thought we would lose customers but as soon as we opened people started to come back.”

The Aamira restaurant has been his bread and butter for the past 18 years.

According to the 56-year-old business owner, COVID has taught him new lessons on how to survive in the business industry.

Three staff are employed by Rahiman.