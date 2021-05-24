Over 900 businesses given approvals to operate

The Ministry of Commerce and Trade has provided approval to 908 businesses to operate under COVID-safe measures as of this Monday.

Minister, Faiyaz Koya says this includes hairdresser services and retail outlets.

Koya says these businesses have been provided guidance on how to operate with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Over 2,000 businesses had applied.

He says majority of the approved businesses which include hardware, mechanical and plumbing services are on-call basis.

“We’ve recorded about 2,800 odd permits to operate. The applications. Obviously, these permits enables approved manufacturing businesses outside of the essential businesses to operate. Some of these requests include some of the special approved businesses such as manufacturing, exporters and hairdressers etc.”

Koya highlights they’ve also had applications from businesses that are part of essential and supporting industries.

