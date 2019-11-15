Over 70 yaqona farms affected in Nasau, Kadavu

Over seventy yaqona farms in Nasau, Kadavu sustained severe damage as the island suffered the brunt of Tropical Cyclone Sarai last Saturday.

Daviqele farmer, Mitieli Bulunauca says many new yaqona plants are destroyed due to the strong winds.

Bulunauca says they have uprooted the yaqona plants that are affected and these have cost them thousands of dollars.

“Our Yaqona farms were severely affected by Cyclone Sarai. Some are ready for harvesting especially for parents that prepare for back to school, it’s now all ruined. We had no other options but to uproot them and sell them at a very cheaper price. We had no other options but to uproot them and sell them at a very cheaper price.”

Disaster Management Minister Jone Usamate says relevant ministries are yet to make an assessment on the extent of damage caused by TC Sarai.

“Assessments, initial assessments – we need to talk to civil servants that are on the ground on Kadavu, school teachers, Roko, health Centre, nurses, Turaga-ni-koro to get some information back from them so that we can make a thorough assessments of what we need to take and what we need to provide for the people living out there.”

Kadavu Island felt the full brunt of the category two system from Saturday night into Sunday morning.

A number of houses on the island were also damaged.