Over $5m paid out in FNPF home loan assistance

The Fiji National Provident Funds’s COVID-19 response home loan assistance will close at the end of the month.

The home loan mortgage assistance was offered to members whose employment was impacted by the pandemic and had difficulties servicing monthly repayment for existing home loans.

FNPF says this assistance was activated on 1st of April this year and will close on 31st December.

Through this home loan relief, members were able to access up to 50% of their preserved account, plus 100% of their general account to pay up to 12 months of loan repayments.

The Fund paid out $5.3 million for 504 members.

FNPF also assisted 1,143 employers access the relief package by being exempted from penalties that would have been imposed during normal times.

As a result, a total of $6.2 million in penalties was waived.

The Fund also encouraged employers to take advantage of the 150 percent tax deduction for additional contributions paid above the current mandatory five percent.