Over 5,000 products registered under Fijian-Made brand

With commitment, partnership, and a lot of national pride, Fiji has the ability to produce world-class products and enhance the Fijian Made brand and what it represents.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Commerce and Trade, Faiyaz Koya.

Koya has also revealed that the Ministry has registered over 1,000 businesses and approximately 5,300 products were registered under the Brand.

He says having a symbol builds onto the recognition of products and businesses and it creates an identifiable brand for the international market for Fijian-made products and workmanship.

He says as the Fijian businesses grow, it leads to the recovery of Fiji’s economy.

Koya adds the Ministry will continue to promote Fijian products and services in the domestic, regional, and international markets.