Over 290 traders inspected by FCCC

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
November 14, 2020 6:59 am

More than 290 traders have been inspected by the Fijian Commerce and Consumer Commission as part of Diwali operations.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham says they are happy with the level of compliance by most retailers.

However, there have been incidents where prices listed on shelves were not entered into the system.

Article continues after advertisement

“In these times where people are buying trolley loads of things, going to the counter they generally don’t check. The onus is on the FCCC and businesses to make sure that the systems are correct.”

 FCCC teams will continue to monitor businesses during last-minute shopping today.

 

 

