Over $1m invested in biodiversity and waste management program

This agreement will ensure the implementation of the By-catch and Integrated Ecosystem Management (BIEM) initiative and the Pacific – European Union (EU) Waste Management Program – PacWastePlus.

The European Union has invested more than one million dollars to assist Fiji in sustainably managing its natural resources and biodiversity.

Today, the Ministry of Environment signed a letter of agreement with the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Program (SPREP).

EU Ambassador to Fiji and the Pacific, Sujiro Seam says over $1.3m has been invested in the BIEM initiative and $300,000 has been directed towards the PacWastePlus program.

“When I discuss with government officials, they complain they’re frustrated that we take initiatives at the regional level which do not translate into concrete actions at the country or the community level. So this is the reason why it is important and I know that we put a lot of effort into it, to manage to translate and articulate the regional or the Global Initiatives at the country and then community level.”

Seam says these programs correspond to the strategic priorities of EU in the Pacific.

Permanent Secretary for Environment, Joshua Wycliffe says the BIEM initiative is important in protecting coral reefs, mangroves, and seagrass habitats that are providing vital ecological services to coastline and shoreline protection.

Wycliffe also highlighted that the PacWastePlus in-country investment will assist the Ministry to improve organic waste management within 25 communities outside the municipal boundaries.