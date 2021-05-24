Over 100 yachts expected under Blue Lane initiative

More than 2000 people are expected to arrive in the country through the Blue Lane initiative this year.

The initiative was established in 2020 for yachts and pleasure craft to enter Fiji and assist in the recovery of the tourism industry.

Since its launch, a little over a thousand people have visited our shores, and this number is expected to double this year.

Port Denarau Marina Chief Executive, Cynthia Rasch says while there was a decrease in arrivals under the Blue Lane initiative, there were still some positives.

“We had a little bit of lull or drop in the number of arrivals in the second wave of the pandemic however that quickly picked up when everybody realized that Fiji was very good with their protocols.”

Fiji implemented robust quarantine procedures for all arriving vessels and Rasch says they are re-looking at some protocols to ensure everything runs smoothly.

“We also have had interest from superyachts and other vessels so all we are now waiting for is some revision on the framework so that we can move ahead and make that announcement and get the marketing out there that Fiji is open and that our restrictions have been eased as well.”

243 yachts have arrived in the country since 2020, injecting over forty million dollars into the economy.

Port Denarau Marina is expecting over 100 vessels this year.