Business

Outsourcing industries support Fiji’s vaccination strategy

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
June 23, 2021 4:19 am

Business Process Outsourcing industries are supporting Fiji’s vaccination strategy being implemented by the Government.

The vaccination program will also play vital role in economic recovery and ensuring that clients and the industry are not adversely affected by working remotely.

Fiji already has several centres providing BPO services for well-known brands across the globe, whose employees are continuing to serve their clients utilising a hybrid model with a mixture of work-from-home and work-from-office protocols.

Executive Director for the BPO Council, Shagufta Janif says that the Council is aiming towards having a 100% vaccinated workforce for our BPO members.

Janif says having a 100% vaccination rate will help the BPO industry solve the difficulties currently being faced with the work-from-home model, which can only be resolved once employees start going back to work to access the extensive facilities and infrastructure provided to support efficient BPO operations.

Janif adds 60% of the industry’s workforce has already received their first vaccination, and some BPO companies are even going to the extent of providing transportation to vaccination sites for their staff and their families.

Fiji is positioned as a leading Business Process Outsourcing offshore destination for the Pacific region, with Fiji’s BPO industry providing for over 5,000 Fijians and their families.

This is slated to increase to over 10,000 in the next few years.

 

