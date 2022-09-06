Outsource Fiji aims to retain workers

[File Photo]

Fiji’s outsourcing industry aims to retain local workers through employment in international organizations.

Outsource Fiji Executive Director, Sagufta Janif says with outsourcing, workers essentially remain in Fiji but are exposed to international labour standards and upskilling.

Employment of youths and graduates is also an area that the outsourcing industry contributes to.

With more interest from investors abroad, Janif says there are opportunities to expand outsourcing services outside of Suva.

“As part of our strategic plan is to move away from just being Suva centric so we are now presenting our investors with opportunities to set up in Nadi or maybe in the north as well as in Labasa, Savusavu, Lautoka. There’s a lot of opportunities in those other areas.”

Janif adds they will need to ensure there is investment in quality and proper infrastructure in these places to be able to cater for the demand.

There have been concerns about the brain drain that the country is experiencing which has been a challenge for many businesses.