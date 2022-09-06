Outsource Fiji aims to increase employment to 25,000

[File Photo]

The Outsourcing industry has created employment for 8,000 people with a contribution of over $250 million into the economy.

Outsource Fiji Executive Director Sagufta Janif says they aim to increase the number of employment to 25,000 by the year 2025.

She says this will be achieved once they implement their 2021 to 2025 strategic plan.

“That has happened due to a lot of support from the government because of the recent tax incentives that have been announced. They have created a more conducive environment for BPO operations. We’ve also had support from our partners like Market Development Facility they have been actively assisting us with ensuring we are able to grow the sector sustainably.”

Australia remains the dominant market for Fiji’s outsourcing industry with market expansion to USA, UK and New Zealand.