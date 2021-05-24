“Our Community Agriculture” program launched

The Ministry of Agriculture has launched a new initiative aimed at boosting the supply of local farm produce to tourism businesses.

The program called “Our Community Agriculture” will be targetting a total of 30 farm groups with the assistance of $3,000 per group.

Minister for Agriculture, Doctor Mahendra Reddy says the first phase of the program has a budget of $90,000 and more farmers are expected to be assisted in the next phase.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the program will target youth groups, women’s groups, co-operatives, and clusters of farmers in communities close to hotels and resorts.

“Each Community group, consisting of at least five households, in a village or settlement, will be provided $600 per acre for a maximum of five acres, (a total of $3000), to clear, prepare and cultivate the land with vegetables or root crops with the intention of supply 100% to the nearest Hotel.”

Dr. Reddy says the initiative is one of many that will help limit the import bill of the Agriculture sector.

He says it helps in maintaining Fiji’s Agricultural export as it is focused on supplying to local hotels and resorts.