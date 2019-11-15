Organic farm assists Bulaccino Café operation

Eileen Chute’s love for nature has seen her turn idle land into a huge organic farm that has been supplying to her business, Bulaccino Café.

Chute says the farm-to-table concept is a literal practice for them as their 38 acres of farmland produce everything that is served at any Bulaccino Café.

“So I found this spot in Votualevu and that used to be a sugarcane plantation at that time and it didn’t matter to me because I liked the terrain and the place and I imagined much more than just a little vegetable patch.”

She says health-inspired menu options at the café is vital as they hope to influence others to venture more into homegrown organic ingredients.

“I don’t like these chemical fertilizers and I wish Fiji would just stop the importation of it and then there will be no choice but to farm in a natural way.”

Bulaccino first started in April 2006 and now has three cafes located in Nadi and Suva.