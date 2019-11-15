Oracle confirms being picked by Bytedance to be app's partner

US tech firm Oracle has confirmed that TikTok’s owner has formally proposed it become a “trusted technology partner” to the video-sharing app.

Full details of the tie-up have yet to be disclosed, but the aim is to avoid President Trump’s threat to shut down the Chinese-owned service in the US.

Mr Trump has cited national security concerns, suggesting users’ data could be accessed by Beijing under current arrangements.

Current owner Bytedance denies this.

It says it has taken “extraordinary measures to protect the privacy and security of TikTok’s US user data”, which is stored in the States and Singapore.

Oracle is a database specialist without the experience of running a social media app targeted at the general public.

Earlier in the day, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the Trump administration had been contacted by the American firm to discuss plans to make TikTok a US-headquartered company. He said the White House intended to review the idea this week.

Microsoft had also attempted to buy the platform but revealed it had been rejected on Sunday.

TikTok has released a statement that does not make direct reference to Oracle.