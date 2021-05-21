Operators seek amendments to Blue Lane protocols

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association Marine and Yachting Subcommittee is seeking an amendment to the recent protocol changes made for the Blue Lane Initiative.

On May 14, the COVID-19 Risk Management Taskforce issued a statement outlining additional protocols in light of the current COVID-19 situation in Fiji.

This includes the requirement for all yachts, crew and passengers approved to enter Fiji to only disembark at the port of clearance.

This means that no passenger or crew is allowed to disembark at any ports or maritime islands including uninhabited ones.

Sub-Committee Chair Cynthia Rasch confirms, they have made requests for some amendments to be made and they are awaiting a response from the Taskforce.

All yacht crews and passengers are also required to download the CareFiji app and keep their Bluetooth on at all times.

The Taskforce says the change to the protocols will reinforce Fiji’s containment efforts and will remain in place until further notice.