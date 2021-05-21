Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
10 mores test positive, including three at QEB|PM thanks all civil servants in fight against COVID-19|RFMF Commander confirms positive cases at QEB|FNPF pays out over $1.6m in housing assistance|Four arrests for breaching containment zones|Operators seek amendments to Blue Lane protocols|Some still taking situation lightly says Police|Ministry warns against misleading information|High uptake of COVID-19 jab as vaccination drive continues|Obtaining financial advantages by deception rife in the West|Lautoka families receive timely assistance|Parts of QEB Suva cordoned off|Police continue to monitor unnecessary movement|Three more infections recorded and we now have 99 active cases|One positive result from the 7000 samples|Police restrict movement|Most businesses comply with relevant measures|More than 300 people screened daily in Mokani|Five more test positive as COVID-19 continues to hammer the Central Division|New protocols announced by MCTTT|Public transport linked to COVID spread|7000 results back with no major concern|Urgent parliament sitting possible|Closeness of settlements a concern|Loitering and alcohol consumption top COVID-19 breach|
Full Coverage

Business

Operators seek amendments to Blue Lane protocols

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
May 25, 2021 12:20 pm

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association Marine and Yachting Subcommittee is seeking an amendment to the recent protocol changes made for the Blue Lane Initiative.

On May 14, the COVID-19 Risk Management Taskforce issued a statement outlining additional protocols in light of the current COVID-19 situation in Fiji.

This includes the requirement for all yachts, crew and passengers approved to enter Fiji to only disembark at the port of clearance.

Article continues after advertisement

This means that no passenger or crew is allowed to disembark at any ports or maritime islands including uninhabited ones.

Sub-Committee Chair Cynthia Rasch confirms, they have made requests for some amendments to be made and they are awaiting a response from the Taskforce.

All yacht crews and passengers are also required to download the CareFiji app and keep their Bluetooth on at all times.

The Taskforce says the change to the protocols will reinforce Fiji’s containment efforts and will remain in place until further notice.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.