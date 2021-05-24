Home

Full Coverage
Opening of the NZ border will benefit Fiji

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
February 16, 2022 6:00 am
The New Zealand-Fiji Trade Commissioner is confident that Fiji’s Tourism industry will be boosted once New Zealand fully opens its border.

David Dewar says this will help trade between the two countries as well as it will bring investment and tourist dollars.

“There are so many New Zealanders that are looking forward to getting back to Fiji as you say that the 14th of March is a really important date. The New Zealand Government’s border reopening announcement has meant that New Zealander should be able to leave New Zealand, come to a place like Fiji and know that they can return.”

The Trade Commissioner adds that there continues to be growing interest from New Zealand businesses in establishing partnerships with Fijians businesses.

Dewar says COVID-19 has taught businesses the importance of taking risks as they can’t rely entirely on one market.

He adds that having a market like Fiji which is also a hub for the Pacific with cost-effective data rates and a very skilled workforce places Fiji in an interesting position.

