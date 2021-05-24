Opening of local borders to benefit domestic tourism

The opening of local borders will lay the platform for the country’s target of welcoming international guests later this year.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill says they are eager to see domestic tourism start again, which was successful before the second wave of the pandemic hit.

“We are really looking forward to seeing, particularly people from Suva travelling to the Western Division and getting out to some of the resorts and just getting them going again.”

Article continues after advertisement

Hill says this will mean that properties will re-employ more staff who may have been without a job for months.

According to Hill, with containment borders now open, the locals will play a huge role in marketing Fiji to the world.

“For international opening, what they need to see is that the resorts are opening, that the resorts are receiving guests again and so images of people enjoying those resorts again. We are very keen to use those images and show them around the world.”

Hill has also praised people for getting their jabs as this will be vital in the restart of the industry.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard