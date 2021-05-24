Home

Government continues to target November|Viti Levu containment zones lifted|Breach of COVID-safe measures risk serious fines|Fijians grateful for the lifting of containment borders|197 new COVID infections recorded|Quarantine-free travel to start gradually|Plans laid out for children's vaccination|Poverty scheme to assist over 23,000 households|Parental consent is vital: Dr Fong|PSV driver booked for failing to adhere to 50% capacity|Do not let your guard down: Roko Tui Kadavu|Fiji crosses 60% threshold for full vaccination|Vaccination for eligible children to start next Monday|146 new cases and one death from COVID|Villagers await COVID-19 test results|Thousands assisted by Live and Learn Fiji|Minister calls for more innovative practices|Education Ministry working on logistics|Decision pending on containment borders|Ministry diligently tracks COVID outbreak|Fiji on the verge of achieving 60% target|MoH records 131 new infections, one death|Import of medical testing device must have prior authorization|MoH team implementing mitigation phase on Beqa Island|Nananu villagers willing to relocate|
Business

Opening of local borders to benefit domestic tourism

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
September 17, 2021 12:50 pm
Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill.

The opening of local borders will lay the platform for the country’s target of welcoming international guests later this year.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill says they are eager to see domestic tourism start again, which was successful before the second wave of the pandemic hit.

“We are really looking forward to seeing, particularly people from Suva travelling to the Western Division and getting out to some of the resorts and just getting them going again.”

Article continues after advertisement

Hill says this will mean that properties will re-employ more staff who may have been without a job for months.

According to Hill, with containment borders now open, the locals will play a huge role in marketing Fiji to the world.

“For international opening, what they need to see is that the resorts are opening, that the resorts are receiving guests again and so images of people enjoying those resorts again. We are very keen to use those images and show them around the world.”

Hill has also praised people for getting their jabs as this will be vital in the restart of the industry.

