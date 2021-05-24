Opening of businesses a sign of confidence

The opening of new businesses around Nadi is a sign that Fijians still have confidence in the economy.

Speaking during the opening of a new restaurant in Nadi Town last night, Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar says this new venture has also opened up new job opportunities.

Akbar says Nadi is slowly picking up and this new investment is an indication that Fijians are assisting in the revival of the economy.

“We will soon start seeing tourists coming in, we will soon start getting opportunities of traveling abroad and like I said in the coming few months we hope that the 2nd dose of vaccination is sped up.”

She also praised the family for starting up the ‘Kaif’s Fish Corner’ restaurant during a time when things are still opening.

Akbar adds that Nadi must also prepare for when international visitors start arriving.