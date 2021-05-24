Home

Opening of borders to generate economic activity for Nadi

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
September 15, 2021 4:10 pm

There’s an air of anticipation in Nadi, for containment borders to open and generate economic activity.

Nadi Town Council Acting CEO, Muni Reddy says they are expecting the Jet Set town to be busy again as Fijians will be traveling down.

“So it’s just like when people come from Suva the spending will increase so this will have a positive impact on Nadi.”

Reddy says the tourist town has been severely affected by the pandemic, but with an announcement expected soon, businesses are optimistic of a turnaround.

Sailors Beach General Manager, Lara Khan says with their new hotel just opening, this will be a perfect opportunity to get the Suva clienteles.

“We have been getting a lot of inquiries but people aren’t able to confirm their dates yet until the borders are open so I think as soon as we hit 60% we will have confirmed bookings.”

Khan says the uplifting of the borders is a positive start as they also hope to employ more people when things get a bit busy.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.