Business

Open market to benefit 100 Ba vendors 

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
January 22, 2022 4:22 pm
Following the construction of an open market, around 100 Ba vendors will now have proper facilities to sell their produce.

Following the construction of an open market, around 100 Ba vendors will now have proper facilities to sell their produce.

Over the years, many rural vendors had to sell their produce from the corridors of the Ba market while sitting on chamber grids.

While opening the $100,000 market project, Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the development is important for farmers.

“When market vendors come from afar, some people only come on Friday’s and Saturday’s to sell goods, and when they do, they have to sit out in the sun or rainy weather. Their goods do get damaged, they get wet, they get sick, so in this particular manner, we are able to mitigate these risks.”

Sayed Khaiyum says market vendors play a vital role in the urban economy and provide an avenue for self-employment.

Vendor Anaseini Marakiwai says they are grateful for the market as this will protect not only their crops but the farmers also.

The groundwork on the open market project started in July last year and is fully funded by the Ba Town Council.

Previously, vendors used this space to set up their makeshift tents, but this came with many risks.

 

