Online platform to ease means of doing business

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises licensed under the Fijian Made – Buy Fijian Campaign will now have an easier mode of doing business.

This follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Commerce and Trade with Post Fiji Pte Ltd.

The MOU will allow MSMEs to sell their items and products through the Post Fiji online platform, giving them an equal footing with larger businesses.

Approximately 69 percent of Fijian Made licensed companies are MSMEs, and this online platform will remove barriers that MSMEs currently face.

These include limitations, such as the cost of setting up a physical outlet, access to the global market, lack of resources for marketing and promotion capacity.

This is part of the Fijian Government’s effort in ensuring e-Commerce unlocks great economic potential for Fijians now and in the future.