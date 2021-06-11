Home

Online complaints and service portal for informal settlers

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 15, 2021 12:56 pm

Informal Settlers now have a more convenient way to contact the Ministry of Housing for complaints or service requests.

This is following the launch of the Ministry’s new Informal Settlement Online Complaints and Service Requests Portal.

The portal will enable those living in informal settlements to reach out to the Ministry without leaving their homes.

This is a critical part of the Ministry’s transformation and service delivery, especially amidst the COVID–19 pandemic.

Minister, Premila Kumar, says with over 250 settlements, this new online portal will assist them to deliver services digitally, with quick response time.

On a daily basis around 20 to 50 Fijians visit the Ministry’s Suva Office to lodge complaints and make other service requests.

