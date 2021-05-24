Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Over 68, 000 Fijians receive booster dose|Death among fully vaccinated adults low|Newborn succumbs to COVID|Penalties designed to eliminate community transmission|Vulnerable group urged to seek medical attention|High risk of new variants|Challenges faced in establishing cause of COVID deaths|NCDs causing COVID complications|4-month-old baby dies from COVID|Regular talks on COVID-safe measures continue|Vulnerable Fijians default on medical checkups concerning|High vaccination rate on Vanuabalavu commended |Omicron too transmissible to be contained: Dr Fong|16 COVID deaths recorded|Risk of new variants remains: Dr Fong|Proactive measures needed to avoid COVID emergencies|More than 300 new COVID cases and six deaths recorded|Non-compliance continue to be a concern|Fijians urged to seek medical help early|Omicron should not be taken lightly|High community transmission challenges Ministry|Community trained to be COVID-ready|21-year-old succumbs to COVID as deaths increase|Health Ministry concerned for well-being of staff|Over 300 new COVID-19 cases in three days|
Full Coverage

Business

Omicron could dent recovery momentum: RBF

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
January 27, 2022 4:15 pm
Reserve Bank Governor, Ariff Ali has cautioned that although tourism is expected to rebound this year, the raging Omicron variant could dent the recovery momentum. [File Photo]

Reserve Bank Governor, Ariff Ali has cautioned that although tourism is expected to rebound this year, the raging Omicron variant could dent the recovery momentum.

Nonetheless, Ali says the demand for international travel remains upbeat globally, and our high vaccination rate still makes Fiji a viable destination.

In their latest economic review, Ali states that further worsening of the pandemic and occurrence of natural disasters will continue to pose downside risks to the economic outlook.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds aggregate demand and labour market conditions are anticipated to improve as tourism activity expands and hotels resume full operations
from April onwards in preparation for the peak season.

The Governor says positive sentiments about the economic recovery could potentially rekindle investment activity, although investors may still take a cautious approach in light of the upcoming General Election.

He adds better adaptation to COVID-19 through the elimination of hard lockdowns and reduction in mandatory quarantine days along with continued remittance inflows will provide additional impetus to domestic demand relative to last year.

Nonetheless, Ali says a return to pre-COVID-19 level of economic activity will be largely dependent on the full recovery of the tourism industry which in turn will take a few years to materialise.

Demand late last year was supported by the gradual easing of COVID-19 restrictions, pent-up demand supplemented by higher remittances, improved employment and festive season spending, as well as optimism around the reopening of international borders.

Major sectoral production such as pine wood, woodchips, mahogany, mineral water and gold also increased supported by higher export demand.

 

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.