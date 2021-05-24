Omicron could dent recovery momentum: RBF

Reserve Bank Governor, Ariff Ali has cautioned that although tourism is expected to rebound this year, the raging Omicron variant could dent the recovery momentum.

Nonetheless, Ali says the demand for international travel remains upbeat globally, and our high vaccination rate still makes Fiji a viable destination.

In their latest economic review, Ali states that further worsening of the pandemic and occurrence of natural disasters will continue to pose downside risks to the economic outlook.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds aggregate demand and labour market conditions are anticipated to improve as tourism activity expands and hotels resume full operations

from April onwards in preparation for the peak season.

The Governor says positive sentiments about the economic recovery could potentially rekindle investment activity, although investors may still take a cautious approach in light of the upcoming General Election.

He adds better adaptation to COVID-19 through the elimination of hard lockdowns and reduction in mandatory quarantine days along with continued remittance inflows will provide additional impetus to domestic demand relative to last year.

Nonetheless, Ali says a return to pre-COVID-19 level of economic activity will be largely dependent on the full recovery of the tourism industry which in turn will take a few years to materialise.

Demand late last year was supported by the gradual easing of COVID-19 restrictions, pent-up demand supplemented by higher remittances, improved employment and festive season spending, as well as optimism around the reopening of international borders.

Major sectoral production such as pine wood, woodchips, mahogany, mineral water and gold also increased supported by higher export demand.