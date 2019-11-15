Oil: Trump promises 'help' for Mexico to seal cuts deal

Oil producers are racing to finalise a deal to reduce output by about 10% in an effort to stabilise plunging prices due to coronavirus lockdowns.

Oil producers group Opec and allies on Thursday announced the record supply cut, but the plans were cast in doubt after Mexico baulked at the cuts.

Mexico later said they would move forward, thanks to a deal with the US to help shoulder the reductions.

US President Donald Trump said he had proposed to “help Mexico along”.

He said the US would reduce its output and Mexico would “reimburse” the US at some later date. He added that he wasn’t sure the deal would be accepted.

“We’re working on it. I think eventually it’s going to work out,” he said.

Oil markets were closed on Friday, as G20 energy ministers held talks to finalise the agreement.

But the prospect of cuts had failed to boost prices a day earlier, with many analysts saying they would do little to offset the massive drop in demand as the coronavirus pandemic has grounded planes, halted travel and put a brake on industry across the world.