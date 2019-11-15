Oil prices are skyrocketing... back to $18

The US oil market is in such disarray that even after stringing together a series of ridiculous percentage gains, crude remains well below $20 a barrel.

Consider the past few days of head-scratching moves out of negative territory:

Tuesday: +127%

Wednesday: +38%

Thursday: +29%

And yet crude is sitting at just $18 a barrel. That’s still down an incredible 72% from the January high of $63.27 a barrel.

Outsized spikes can take place when asset prices sink to extremely low levels.

“It’s not going to take a lot to move this market,” said Ryan Fitzmaurice, energy strategist at Rabobank.

US crude settled at -$37.63 a barrel on Monday, the first trip below zero since oil futures launched in 1983.

“We’re seeing oil prices revert back to fair value,” said Fitzmaurice. “This is evidence that Monday’s fall into negative territory was mostly technical.”

Yet subzero oil also reflected the fact that the world is running out of room to store all the barrels piling up during the pandemic.

The oil market may have been helped in recent days by renewed tensions between the United States and Iran.