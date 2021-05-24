Oil hits seven-year high but shares rebound on Russian war

Oil prices surged past $100 (£74) a barrel to hit their highest level for more than seven years after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine.

Global shares fell on worries of the possible impact of the conflict, but US tech stocks rebounded in late trading.

Russia is the second biggest exporter of crude oil, and is also the world’s largest natural gas exporter.

Article continues after advertisement

Brent crude eased from $105 to $98 a barrel,but not before UK petrol prices had hit another record high.

The UK imports 6% of its crude oil and 5% of its gas from Russia, but there are concerns sanctions could constrict supplies and drive up prices worldwide. The price of UK natural gas futures soared nearly 60% on Thursday.

UK consumers are already paying a high price for energy and fuel, with demand surging following the easing of Covid restrictions.

Both the RAC and AA motoring groups said average petrol prices hit a record high of nearly 149.5p on Wednesday, with diesel at 152.83p.

The RAC said that if the oil price reached $110 a barrel the average price of petrol could hit £1.55 a litre.

If prices do get this high it will “cause untold financial difficulties for many people who depend on their cars for getting to work and running their lives as it would sky rocket the cost of a full tank to £85”, said the RAC’s Simon Williams.

Petrol price movements in the UK are mainly determined by the price of crude oil, and the exchange rate between the dollar and the pound, because crude oil is traded in dollars.

The price of crude oil is up, and the pound is down against the dollar.