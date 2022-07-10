Oil Company reassures commitment to Fijians

Mobil Oil (Fiji) has stayed committed to providing Fijian families, businesses and industries with essential energy products for 115 years.

Speaking on the company’s 115th anniversary celebration in Fiji, Chief Executive, Narongkorn Charusakwong says the pandemic has not deterred their commitment.

Charusakwong says the company prides itself on maintaining a reliable supply of essential energy products.

“So, I know every company has been through the same situation. Our key focus is to ensure we provide our reliable services because we understand that fuel is very important, especially to the development of the country’s economy.”

Mobil’s long history in Fiji started in 1906, when it was known as Vacuum Oil.

The company currently operates three distribution terminals, has a network of over 35 service stations and is a major supplier of jet fuel to the Nadi International Airport.

The oil company gave away $115,000 worth of prizes today as part of the celebration.