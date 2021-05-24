Home

Business

Oil bosses vow to boost output and deny profiteering

| @BBCWorld
April 7, 2022 7:00 am
Oil prices are about 70% higher than they were a year ago

The bosses of some of the world’s biggest energy firms vowed to increase production this year as they defended themselves from accusations of profiteering from the war in Ukraine.

Chiefs at ExxonMobil, Chevron and others said in Washington that they had little power over oil prices, which have soared after Russia’s invasion.

Prices remain more than 15% higher than they were at the end of January.

Article continues after advertisement

The increase has raised energy costs for households around the world.

In the US, where mid-term elections will be held in November, it has also become a major political issue, weighing on President Biden’s support.

The US and other members of the International Energy Agency (IEA) have repeatedly tapped reserves to alleviate the crisis.

Just last week, the US pledged to release 180 million barrels of oil over the next six months, while the IEA announced on Wednesday that other members would release a further 60 million barrels from storage.

But energy executives at the congressional hearing warned that there was “no quick fix” to the problem.

They said their investments, many already in the works, will raise output this year, but warned that staffing and supply issues stemming from the pandemic meant it is taking longer to start new production.

“What can be done to ensure vital energy products remain available and affordable?” asked Darren Woods, chief executive of ExxonMobil.

“While there is no quick fix, the answer in the near-term until there are more widely available and affordable alternatives, is straightforward. We need to increase the supply of oil and natural gas.”

Energy prices were already increasing before Russia’s invasion, as firms struggled to respond to disruption from the pandemic, which prompted a dramatic collapse in demand in 2020, followed by a faster-than-expected rebound.

Following Russia’s invasion, Western allies hit the country with severe sanctions, disrupting oil markets and raising concerns about their supplies.

The country is the world’s second-largest exporter of crude oil, accounting for about 10% of global output.

Oil prices are up roughly 70% from a year ago, accelerating in recent months.

